New waste recycling scheme for Hampshire

New permit scheme now active

Waste war rumbles on as West Berkshire permit scheme revealed

Hampshire residents must register their vehicles for continued automatic free access to Hampshire household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).

A new resident permit system is now operating and is controlled by automatic number plate recognition, ensuring continued free access for Hampshire residents to any of the county’s 24 HWRCs.

There will now be a £5 access fee per visit for non-Hampshire residents, while charges for non-household waste, including soil and rubble, plasterboard and asbestos will remain.

Hampshire residents can register up to three vehicles via the county council website.

The system will quickly check the registration of cars coming into the site against the number plates that have been registered so Hampshire residents can freely enter the sites as many times as they wish, without any further checks.

The introduction of this system will allow those living outside Hampshire to continue to use the county’s HWRCs while making a contribution towards the costs of disposal of their waste.

Hampshire residents can register for free access to any Hampshire HWRC at www.hants.gov.uk/ vehicle-registration-hwrc

Residents without internet access can call 0300 555 1389 to register.

