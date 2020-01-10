Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Nominate young people for Thatcham award

Youth and youth leaders to be honoured at

Free Easter activities to be held in Thatcham

PEOPLE in Thatcham are being asked to nominate a young person or youth leader who deserves to be recognised.

Thatcham Youth will be marking its 10th anniversary with a celebration evening in April, featuring an awards evening, open to all Thatcham residents.

The award categories are:

  • Inspirational Young Person – Age categories of under 11, 12 to 14 and 15 to 18
  • Inspirational Youth Leader Award
  • Inspirational Volunteer Award
  • Inspirational Sporting Young Person
  • Inspirational Arts and Music Young Person
  • Lifetime Achievement Award

The nomination period will run until February 29.

Thatcham Youth encouraged people to vote as it “really wants to celebrate the best young people and youth leaders that Thatcham has”.

For more information, visit https://www.thatchamyouth.org.uk/about/thatcham-youth-10th-anniversary-awards    

