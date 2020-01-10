Nominate young people for Thatcham award

PEOPLE in Thatcham are being asked to nominate a young person or youth leader who deserves to be recognised.

Thatcham Youth will be marking its 10th anniversary with a celebration evening in April, featuring an awards evening, open to all Thatcham residents.

The award categories are:

Inspirational Young Person – Age categories of under 11, 12 to 14 and 15 to 18

Inspirational Youth Leader Award

Inspirational Volunteer Award

Inspirational Sporting Young Person

Inspirational Arts and Music Young Person

Lifetime Achievement Award

The nomination period will run until February 29.

Thatcham Youth encouraged people to vote as it “really wants to celebrate the best young people and youth leaders that Thatcham has”.

For more information, visit https://www.thatchamyouth.org.uk/about/thatcham-youth-10th-anniversary-awards