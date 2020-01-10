Nominate young people for Thatcham award
Fri, 10 Jan 2020
PEOPLE in Thatcham are being asked to nominate a young person or youth leader who deserves to be recognised.
Thatcham Youth will be marking its 10th anniversary with a celebration evening in April, featuring an awards evening, open to all Thatcham residents.
The award categories are:
The nomination period will run until February 29.
Thatcham Youth encouraged people to vote as it “really wants to celebrate the best young people and youth leaders that Thatcham has”.
For more information, visit https://www.thatchamyouth.org.uk/about/thatcham-youth-10th-anniversary-awards
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News