Public's say wanted for draft Environment Strategy

West Berkshire Council has unveiled a draft version of its Environment Strategy, with a public consultation underway until February 21.

The document sets out policymaking priorities in the district in relation to transport, energy, waste disposal and other issues.

In all, it offers a pathway to regional carbon neutrality by 2030.

This new emphasis on ecology reflects the council’s declaration of a climate emergency last year.

Local people are being urged to provide their responses to the draft text.

This will aid council planners in further developing the proposals.

Steve Ardagh-Walter, the council’s Executive Member for the Environment, said: “The Environment Strategy is a significant focus for us and while we want to lead on this important issue, we know the Council cannot deliver this strategy alone: everyone across West Berkshire has a role to play.

“The publication of this strategy, we hope, will act as a catalyst to residents, businesses and interested groups that we all need to adjust our own priorities and behaviours if we are to rise to the challenge that climate change presents to us all.

“Please therefore read the strategy, respond to the consultation and, crucially, think about what action you can take to make its aims a reality.”

To view the draft Environment Strategy – and participate in the consultation –, visit info.westberks.gov.uk/draftenvironmentstrategy