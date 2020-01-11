Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Welcome to the world Leo – the Thatcham baby first to be born at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital this decade.

Leo Alexander Douglas was born at 1.32am on New Year’s Day to proud parents Sarah and James Douglas.

Leo, who was born weighing 8lb 3oz following a 24-hour labour, is the Thatcham couple’s first child.

He avoided a Christmas birthday after missing his due date by a week.

Mrs Douglas said: “He was due on Christmas Day, so was one week ‘late’ as it were – though due dates are just estimates.”

As for choosing the name, she said: “James randomly said Leo one day and I was like ‘yeah that’s cool’.

“I think it’s in the list of popular upcoming baby names for 2020.

“But we don’t know any other Leos, so it’s unique to us.

“We also wanted a middle name special to him – we don’t have any Alexanders in the family already.”

Mrs Douglas said it was “extra special” to have their first child be the first baby delivered at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital this decade.

“I’m glad he’s a 2020 baby – 1st Jan is a cool birthday,” she said.

“I think there were a couple of other women in labour at the same time as me as well, but their babies arrived before midnight.”

Mrs Douglas also received a ‘special delivery’ Christmas sack with a cuddly elephant, nappies, baby wipes, cotton wool, bath toys and treats to mark Leo’s birth.