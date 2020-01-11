Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

A THWARTED shoplifter returned to the store next day to assault a staff member by throwing goods at him.

The 36-year-old Cold Ash man had nearly got away with the theft – but a well-meaning member of the public pointed out he had dropped his items.

The game was then up for Michael Shaun Doney, who lives at Hatchgate, and he was duly apprehended and arrested.

That might have been the end of the matter.

But Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting at Reading Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, said he returned to exact a bizarre revenge.

She said: “Mr Doney had entered Tesco in Pinchington Lane, Newbury, and selected items of clothing and headphones.

“He paid for the clothing, but tried to leave without paying for the headphones, which did not have a security tag.”

Unfortunately for Doney, the court heard, he dropped them and a member of the public tried to help, leading to his discovery.

Ms Sawyer-Brandish added: “Next day he returned to the store and assaulted a member of staff by throwing things at them.”

Mr Doney admitted theft on July 19 and assaulting Grant Osborne by beating him at the same store the following day.

He has previous convictions for drug-related offences, theft and possessing a lock knife in public.

Gianpaulo Damiani, defending, said his client had “had a relapse into drug use” but was now clean again.

However, he added: “He has not had the benefit of structured, professional support.”

District judge Davinder Lachhar ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Doney was meanwhile released on conditional bail.