Have your say in Lambourn's future

LAMBOURN residents are being urged to have a say in the village’s future by completing a questionnaire.

For the past 18 months, volunteers on the Lambourn Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP) Steering Group have been consulting with residents over the document’s contents.

Before the plan becomes a legal document, all those on the electoral roll will be able to vote in a parish referendum to say whether they approve it.

While the plan cannot prevent development, it can have a say in where it takes place and what it looks like.

A copy of the questionnaire is being delivered to each household.

Extra copies are available for any residents aged over 14 and can be collected from the parish council office or Lambourn Library.

Steering group chairwoman Sue Cocker said: "Despite the time of year, there has been a good response so far, with a variety of issues being raised.

“The questionnaire has to be completed by Monday, January 13, and the LNDP Steering Group hope the momentum will be maintained.”

She added: “We especially want to hear from young people.

“Any resident aged 14 and over can complete a copy.

“The policies devised for the NDP are likely to affect developments in the parish of Lambourn until 2036, so it is important younger residents are well-represented and their views are heard.”

Contact https://lambourn-ndp.org.uk/downloads/ for a downloadable copy.

To complete a copy online, click on https://lambourn-ndp.org.uk/survey/

Meanwhile, the NDP team will be holding a surgery in Lambourn Library on Saturday between 10am and 12.30pm, where they will be on hand to help and to answer any questions.

The completed questionnaires should be returned to one of the following: The Memorial Hall, Lambourn; Lambourn Library; Woodlands St Mary Village Hall; St James’ Church, Eastbury or Jockey Club Estates, Upper Lambourn.

You can also post it to: LNDP Questionnaire, Memorial Hall, Oxford Street, Lambourn, RG17 8XP.