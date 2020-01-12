Man stole crockery to get cash for food

A THIEF tried to steal £100-worth of coffee pots because he had no food, a court heard.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 2, was 48-year-old Edward Thomas Hill, who lives at Manor View, Brimpton.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said: “He tried to conceal the coffee pots in his rucksack.

“As he tried to leave the store he was challenged and the goods were recovered, undamaged.”

Jobless Mr Hill admitted stealing the crockery from the Co-op store in Harts Hill Road, Thatcham, on December 8 last year.

He also has previous convictions, the court heard.

Jeremy Yuille, defending, said: “He was short of money for food and foolishly thought this was a good idea to get some.

“He lives with his father who has undergone chemotherapy recently.”

Mr Yuille added that his client had not offended for a long time and explained: “Mr Hill had drug issues long ago but they have been dealt with.”

District judge Davinder Lachhar told Mr Hill: “It’s a shame to see you back in a criminal court after so long.”

She imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered Mr Hill to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £21.

No order was made for compensation as the goods were recovered in a resaleable condition.