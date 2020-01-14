Motorist refused breath test

A NEWBURY motorist refused to take a police breath test.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 18, was 44-year-old Samantha Head, of Mayfair Drive.

She admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when suspected of having committed an offence of drink-driving on November 29.

Ms Head was made subject to a 12-month community order with the requirement that she carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work. In addition, Ms Head was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.

Finally, she was banned from driving for 18 months.