Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Motorist refused breath test

Newbury woman, 44, banned from the roads

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A NEWBURY motorist refused to take a police breath test.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 18, was 44-year-old Samantha Head, of Mayfair Drive.

She admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when suspected of having committed an offence of drink-driving on November 29.

Ms Head was made subject to a 12-month community order with the requirement that she carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work. In addition, Ms Head was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.

Finally, she was banned from driving for 18 months.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

New waste recycling scheme for Hampshire

New waste recycling scheme for Hampshire

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33