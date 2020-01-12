Newbury mental health charity receives cheque for £4,810

A NEWBURY-based charitable organisation that supports people affected by mental health issues has been presented with a cheque for £4,810.

Eight Bells for Mental Health gratefully accepted the money, which was raised from donations by people present at the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse last November.

The money was match-funded by Greenham Trust, which sponsored the charity category.

Eight Bells chairman of trustees Steve Masters said the donation would pay the operating costs of the charity for several months.

He added: “Eight Bells is thrilled to have received the accolade of charity of the year at the Best in Business Awards and rest assured the generous contributions of the guests will be well placed to improve the lives of those affected by mental illness here in Newbury and the surrounding area and for that we are extremely grateful.”

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “In 2019, as always, it was a tough decision as to which West Berkshire charity should win.

“Each of those shortlisted had a significant individual ‘driving’ what they do for the community.

“In the end, it was a visit to Eight Bells in August which helped make up our minds – the sheer scale of the set up with so many people there clearly benefitting from the self-help the organisation facilitates during its three-day-a-week opening.

“I was also so impressed to hear some of those who had turned to Eight Bells for help were now giving something back and had become volunteers and even trustees themselves.”

Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill said: “A key purpose of our Best in Business Awards is that they benefit the whole community and that is why the charity of the year category is so important.

“Chris and I had a tremendously difficult task in choosing a winner as the four shortlisted organisations all had a very strong case.

“The fact that Eight Bells is a member-led charity is highly impressive and I hope the money they won at the awards helps them continue to grow for the benefit of so many people.”