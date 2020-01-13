Yellow wind warning in place for tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a country-wide wind warning ahead of tomorrow.

Strong winds are expected across West Berkshire and the rest of England and Wales from noon on Tuesday to midnight.

Most of the country will be affected by tomorrow's storm.

The weather authority is anticipating "some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport", even saying that bus journeys could be extended.

Lorry drivers are also being advised to take extra caution when on exposed stretches or bridges.

There may also be power cuts.

The Met Office says that gales are the most common cause of damage and disruption in the UK.

It advises securing loose objects like ladders, and that windows and doors should be shut.

Residents are also instructed to stay indoors as much as possible, and to make car journeys only if they're "really necessary".