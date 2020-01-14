Police appeal to trace missing man

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help to trace a man who is missing from Thatcham.

Lee Evans, aged 36, was last seen on Friday, January 10 at around 3.55pm in Crookham Hill, Thatcham.

Mr Evans is 5ft tall of slim build and has short brown hair. He was last wearing a black jacket and trousers with blue plimsolls.

He is known to frequent Scarborough and Malton in Yorkshire.

Investigating officer, Inspector Steve Warren based at Newbury police station, said: "We are currently looking for Lee Evans and are concerned for his welfare.

"We do believe he may now have left the West Berkshire area, but we still would like anyone who may know where he is to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"If you think you see him, please do not approach him but call 999.

"If you have any information which could help us find him, please call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference 43200011074.

"You can also contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111."