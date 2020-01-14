Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Weather warnings in place today and tomorrow

Met Office predicting heavy rain and strong winds in West Berkshire and North Hampshire

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

WEATHER warnings are in place across West Berkshire and North Hampshire this afternoon and into tomorrow morning. 

The Met Office is predicting heavy rain and strong winds across the area. 

It has issued a yellow warning for wind and rain, telling people to expect flooding on roads, delays to bus and train services and the potential for homes and businesses to flood.

They warnings are in place from midday today (Tues) until tomorrow morning (Wed).

