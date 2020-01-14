Throughout 2020 we will be posting a picture from our files every day on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.

We started a little late so this past week followers have been treated to two images every day. And, it's fair to say, you've all loved seeing them.

We were so pleased with the response that we thought we would do a regular gallery on our website too.

So here are the first 14 days of photographs from our Pictures from the Past series. Comment below with your favourite photo and with any recollections they induce.

We hope you enjoy them and don't forget to check back every week to see the next batch of memory-making images.

Day 1 - Newbury Hospital in 1892

Day 2 - Cheap Street in 1974

Day 3 - Thatcham Broadway. Our photo isn't dated but one of our Facebook followers, Nick Young, has noted - 'Year is between 1900 and 1911. The tree was planted in 1900 and is still there today. The Tomlin fountain was put in in 1911 which is not shown in photo, so photo between those two dates.' Thanks Nick.

Day 4 - Aldbourne in 1976

Day 5 - An image from 1913 of Newbury fire station

Day 6 - The moment the old and new met; the Monkey Bridge at Northcroft

Day 7 - Burghfield Common post office in 1979

Day 8 - The day that King George VI visited Hungerford, in 1948. You can also see the Queen Mother stepping out of the car.

Day 9 - Greenham Common in 1930

Day 10 - This has been our most liked and most commented photo so far; the International Air Tattoo at RAF Greenham Common. We have our photo dated as 1979, but some followers seem to think it may be 1977.

Day 11 - Newbury Council School, Newtown Road, from 1930

Day 12 - Workers in Burghclere. We have no year or other information on the image, so if anyone can shed any light on it, please let us know. It has been suggested they could have worked on the Highclere Estate.

Day 13 - The beautiful Donnington Castle during a Sealed Knot reenactment in 1993

Day 14 - Northcroft Lido in 1970