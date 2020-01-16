Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Ufton Nervet artist shortlisted for prestigious prize

Painter specialises in rural scenes

An Ufton Nervet-based artist has been shortlisted for 2020’s edition of the Royal Arts Prize.

Francis Salvesen specialises in ordinary rural life and has been painting and drawing since childhood.

His subjects range from natural scenes to architectural marvels and historic landmarks.

He hosted his first exhibition – entitled Great British Art – last November.

Now, judges have shortlisted him for the Royal Arts Prize, which showcases emerging artistic talent.

Mr Salvesen said: “I am thrilled to be shortlisted alongside such a diverse and talented selection of contemporary artists and embrace this opportunity to share my passion and lifelong joy in the natural world to a wide audience of art lovers.

“As a new artist, it must always be an aspiration to discover those who can share your dreams alongside you and the Royal Arts Prize is a fabulous symbiosis of culture and originality for those who are seeking to connect with the world through art.

“My works embody the current zeitgeist in caring for the environment and I hope that by celebrating these stunning landmarks I can inspire everyone to live truly seeing what beauty is around them.”

For more information on Mr Salvesen’s work, visit brilliantbrushstrokes.co.uk

