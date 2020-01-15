Van driver damages car in road rage attack

No serious injuries after tree hits bus in storms
Wed, 15 Jan 2020
A FURIOUS motorist rammed another vehicle in a frenzied road-rage attack in Theale.
A district judge said it was lucky no one was seriously injured or killed as the 27-year-old defendant slammed into the other driver’s car with his van, causing more than £1,000-worth of damage.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court last Thursday was Thomas Owen Patten, of Christy Court, Tadley.
Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said victim Brendan Bunker was driving with a passenger on board at Theale, heading towards the M4 motorway, when the altercation happened.
She added: “Mr Bunker noticed a white Transit van very close.
“It pulled level with his car and he saw the driver was gesticulating and shouting at him.
“As he drove towards a roundabout the van suddenly swerved in front of his vehicle then came to a sudden stop.
“Mr Patten got out of his van and ran towards Mr Bunker’s vehicle.”
Mr Bunker managed to swerve around the furious van driver, who began a fresh pursuit, the court heard.
Ms Sawyer-Brandish went on: “Suddenly a loud bang could be heard.
“Mr Bunker was then able to pull in front of the van and there was a verbal exchange.
“Two minutes later the defendant drove off.”
District judge Davinder Lachhar remarked: “It’s lucky that person wasn’t seriously injured or killed. This was very dangerous.”
Mr Patten told the court: “I was undergoing depression at the time and was being treated at the doctor’s.
“Things have got a lot better since the incident and I’m in a much better situation.”
Gianpaulo Damiani, defending, suggested the court might want pre-sentence reports to be prepared on his client.
District judge Lachhar concurred and ordered a probation report, saying: “I don’t have custody in mind but possibly unpaid work or something else.”
Mr Patten was released on unconditional bail while the reports were prepared.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News