Volunteers needed to help with Newbury orchard

Volunteers can also learn new skills

John Herring

John Herring

GREEN fingered volunteers are being called on to help at a community event this weekend. 

The Newbury in Bloom team, together with Growing Newbury Green, are hosting a community apple tree pruning day at the Digby Road community orchard.

Volunteers are asked to go along, take their secateurs, learn some new skills with the onsite experts and help with the pruning.

Tony Hammond, of Growing Newbury Green, said: “Pruning is really important with apple trees. It helps to shape the tree, making it easier to maintain and keeps it healthy by removing any dead, diseased or damaged wood.

“It also allows more sunlight to reach the ripening fruits.”

Green Spaces Working Group chairman John Gage said: “We would like to invite anyone interested to come along on Saturday, January 18, between 10am and 1pm, to take part and help prune the community orchard at Digby Road.

“There are now a total of five community orchards in the town, planted in partnership with the Growing Newbury Green group.”

