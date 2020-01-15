Update: Flooding closes roads across the district

Yesterday's torrential rain has left a number of roads around Wasing impassable this morning (Wednesday).

The River Enborne at Shalford Bridge overflowed after the heavy rain overnight and five roads in the immediate area are now flooded.

The blocked roads are Wasing Lane, Wasing Road, Shalford Bridge, Station Road and Back Lane.

Drivers are being advised to use the A340 and A4 as alternative routes.

West Berkshire Council's highways department said, due to the further heavy rain forecast over the coming days, it expects the closures to remain in place until at least the weekend.

More details and a map of the flooded area around Shalford Bridge can be found here.

Details of further road closures are coming in and we will list them below.

Deans Copse Road in Burghfield in currently closed between Hose Hill and Burghfield Road due to flooding. Drivers of light vehicles are advised to use Burghfield Road, Theale Road and Hose Hill instead.

This closure, which you can find more details of on the map here, is expected to remain in place until at least the weekend.

The road up from the A340 Pangboure Road, towards Bradfield College, is also currently flooded, although we do not yet believe an official road closure is in place here.

Foudry Brook, in Beech Hill, has burst its banks and as a result the following roads are closed: Cross Lane and the road from Cross Lane past Clappers Farm to the Wokingham Boundary.

Drivers are being advised to use Beech Hill Road towards Mortimer and The Street. The closures are expected to be in place for several days.

You can find a map of the flooded area here.