No serious injuries after tree hits bus

Passengers walk away unscathed after incident during last night's storms

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

More than 20 people, many of them young college students, escaped serious injury when a tree fell onto the roof of the bus they were travelling in.

The incident happened on The Whitway, in Highclere, at around 5pm last night, as heavy rain battered the area.

The Stagecoach South bus was hit by the falling tree but luckily the driver and all 20 passengers on board walked away unhurt.

Fire crews from Whitchurch and officers from Hampshire Roads Policing attended the scene and everyone on board was given shelter in The Carnarvon Arms while they were checked over by paramedics.

General Manager at the pub, Ruthie Bowers, said they offered shelter to a number of young students who were on their way home from Winchester College to Newbury when the bus was hit.

“They were all a bit shaken up, so we took them in and gave them somewhere quiet to sit and a drink, while they all called their family and friends,” she added.

“The top passenger side of the bus was taken out and there were some girls sat in the second row who were showered in glass.

“They all got lifts home from here and they were just all a bit shocked but there were no cuts or injuries.”

The bus was recovered by around 11pm last night.

Thanks to the Whitchurch fire crews for permission to use this photograph.

