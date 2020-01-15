Police release new CCTV image of missing man

POLICE have released a new photo of a man who went missing on Friday.

Lee Evans, 36, was last seen in Crookham Hill, Thatcham, on Friday January 10 at around 3.55pm.

Police are advising people not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999 instead.

He is described as being 5ft tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. He was last wearing a black jacket and trousers with blue plimsolls.

He is known to frequent Leeds, Scarborough and Malton in Yorkshire.

The new photo of Mr Evans was captured on CCTV on the day he went missing.

If you have any information which could help police with their investigations, call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference 43200011074.

You can also contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.