Flooding alert for homes – 'immediate action required'

Government warns of damage to property

AN official flooding alert has been issued this afternoon (Thursday) with homes at risk from the River Kennet.

Particularly at risk are homes near the water in Burghfield.

The Government's Flood Information Service states: "Property flooding is possible. River levels remain high on the River Kennet in the Burghfield area, and the river remains sensitive to further rainfall. Property flooding is possible for those properties closest to the river."

There is also an alert in place for River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley warning people to be prepared for flooding.

For more information check https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

