Newbury road closing for two months of gas works

A BUSY Newbury road will be closed for more than two months to allow a gas main to be replaced by SGN.

The two-phase closure of Craven Road will begin on Monday, January 27, and is set to last until April 1.

The first closure will be from the junction of Bartholomew Street to the junction of Oddfellows Road.

Access to Oddfellows (from Bartholomew Street) will be via Pound Street, Rockingham Road, Craven Road and vice versa.

The second phase will be a closure between the junctions of Oddfellows Road and Kennet Road.

In this case, Oddfellows Road will be accessible from Bartholomew Street.

Access to Kennet Road will be via Pound Street, Rockingham Road, Craven Road and vice versa.

There will be a temporary ‘No waiting’ order in place along Craven Road, from Bartholomew Street to the junction of Kennet Road, to prevent vehicular obstruction while the works are carried out.

Access for residents will be maintained throughout, although for pedestrian access only.

West Berkshire Council said that, given the short length of road being worked during each closure, emergency vehicle access will not be possible, therefore vehicular access will be via the diversion route only.

All enquiries should be directed to I&G Contractors Ltd on 07957 150544.