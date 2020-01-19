Swift toy appeal renamed in memory of Louise

NEWBURY-based Swift Logistics Group will rename its annual Christmas toy appeal in memory of company director Louise Purton.

Mrs Purton, who had been a director at the courier company since the loss of her partner and Swift founder Steven Huntley in 2011, died on December 23 following a long battle with cancer.

Swift chief executive Adrian Smith said she was a “very special lady” who would be hugely missed.

“She was only 52 and it was all too short a life for what that lady had to offer,” said Mr Smith.

“For me, she’s my hero.

“I can honestly say I’ve never met anyone as strong, resilient or bloody-minded to do what she did, and to always do it with a smile.

“I’m privileged to have known her and I’m honoured to have called her my friend.”

The company, based in Hambridge Lane, has been running the Christmas toy appeal since 2006, bringing festive cheer and gifts for disadvantaged children across West Berkshire.

It is estimated that £40,000 worth of gifts were handed out to children from deprived or financially-challenged backgrounds in the 2019 appeal alone.

And the company has announced that it will now be known as the Louise Purton West Berkshire Toy Appeal in her honour.

On the renaming of the appeal, Mr Smith said: “Rather than renaming the building after her, we wanted to do something that showed the kind of person she was, and children are massive in her world.

“The appeal will forever stand as testimony to the kindness, courage and fortitude which she displayed every day of her life and hopefully bring some seasonal comfort to the beloved family she leaves behind.”