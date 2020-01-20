The Hurst answers charity plea

THE Hurst Community College in Baughurst has raised £200 for Wessex Cancer Trust.

The charity made a crisis appeal in December to raise £600,000 by the end of January 2020, otherwise it would no longer be able to support those in need.

The college rose to the occasion, raising the funds through a Christmas jumper non-uniform day for teachers and students.

Anyone wearing a Christmas jumper donated £1.

Headteacher Roger Jones presented a cheque to the school’s music teacher Dave Reece, who accepted it on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust.

Mr Reece has been helping to raise funds for the trust by raising awareness around Tadley of the charity’s urgent appeal by spreading the word and posting Wessex Cancer Trust crisis appeal posters.

Mr Reece said: “We are delighted to support a charity that does so much for cancer patients and their families.

“I am amazed by the generosity and effort the school staff have put into the urgent appeal since I first mentioned it to the headteacher.”

Mr Jones said: “It is always good to be able to donate to such a worthy cause.”

Wessex Cancer Trust events fundraiser Catherine Lawry said: “This is amazing.

“Thank you so much for all your help spreading the word about the appeal.

“This is all incredible support.

“In 2019, we saw a 30 per cent rise in the number of people using our cancer support centres.

“We have also seen a considerable drop in charitable income, particularly from gifts in wills and our charity shops, which has resulted in a serious gap in funding that we are struggling to bridge.

“All the funds donated to this appeal will be used to help us provide vital support services for local people affected by cancer.”

The charity supports around 11,000 people every year through its four cancer support centres which provide a drop-in service, professional counselling, complementary therapies, activities, support groups and courses.

It also runs outreach services, popular Sing for Life choirs and transport to help patients get to their hospital appointments.