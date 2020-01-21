Local woman endures Tough Mudder challenge

A Newbury woman has raised £1,000 for charity by completing the notorious Tough Mudder challenge.

Michelle Bentham – a sales adviser at David Wilson Homes – competed in the 5K race alongside daughter Sadie and sister Shelley, running in support of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

In all, she raised £1,000 for the RDA, which helps physically and mentally disabled people with their mobility. The proceeds were match-funded by David Wilson Homes’ parent company Barratt Developments.

Mrs Bentham trained for weeks for the event.

She said: “The work of the RDA brings a new dimension to restricted lives, encourages independence, gives confidence and generally improves the well-being of each individual.

“The RDA is raising funds for a new full-size indoor school which will enable disabled children to ride and have fun all year round.

“This was a huge personal achievement for me as it was something far out of my comfort zone. It was a very hard obstacle course and we all had mud everywhere.”

David Wilson Homes Southern managing director Paul Crispin said: “We would like to say a big congratulations to Michelle for this achievement and for raising money for such a worthwhile cause.

“We are proud to have her as part of the team here at David Wilson Homes Southern and her efforts are an example to all of how, as a leading homebuilder, we should support our local communities.”