Shops plan for Thatcham NatWest

Bank closed in 2018

John Herring

John Herring

PLANS have been submitted to divide Thatcham’s former NatWest bank into shops. 

An application submitted by Manjit Vohra is seeking to change the use of the bank to retail.

The scheme also wants to divide the ground floor into two separate retail premises to accommodate two doors and shop fronts.

The plans also include a part single-storey rear extension and alterations to the front elevations. 

Thatcham’s NatWest closed in June 2018.

The bank said that transactions in the branch had reduced by 49 per cent since 2012, with only 34 customers visiting on a weekly basis.

It added that 67 per cent of customers were now banking digitally instead. 

