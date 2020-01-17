Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Don't forget the M4 is shut this weekend

Closures in place while bridge is demolished

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

M4

Closures on the M4 this weekend could cause delays, motorists are warned

A section of the M4 will be completely closed this weekend while a bridge is demolished.

The closure will be in place between junctions 6 and 8/9 while the work on the old Huntercombe Spur bridge is completed.

The works are part of Highways England's upgrade of the M4 to a smart motorway from London to Reading.

The closure will begin at 8pm tonight (Friday) and will last until 6am on Monday.

Diversions will be in place via the A308M, A308, A332 and A355.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route or allow extra time for their journeys.

