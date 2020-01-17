Don't forget the M4 is shut this weekend

A section of the M4 will be completely closed this weekend while a bridge is demolished.

The closure will be in place between junctions 6 and 8/9 while the work on the old Huntercombe Spur bridge is completed.

The works are part of Highways England's upgrade of the M4 to a smart motorway from London to Reading.

The closure will begin at 8pm tonight (Friday) and will last until 6am on Monday.

Diversions will be in place via the A308M, A308, A332 and A355.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route or allow extra time for their journeys.