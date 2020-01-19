Roger and Sue to leave The Harrow

IT’S the end of a gastronomic era as Roger and Sue Jones prepare to close The Harrow at Little Bedwyn.

Over the years the restaurant has won numerous accolades and awards, including 12 years of Michelin stars.

Others include AA Restaurant of The Year, AA Wine List of the Year (twice), The Decanter Restaurant of The Year, The Times Top 100 and many more.

Mr and Mrs Jones own the freehold for The Harrow, with no ties or backers, and have put the property on the market.

The couple said in a statement: “After 21 years at the helm of The Harrow, we have decided to move on to pastures new.

“It has been a massively rewarding venture and we have made so many wonderful friends and contacts through a truly great trade.

“We are eternally grateful to you all for your support and custom and we will of course miss the hustle and bustle, but we feel that it’s good to go while we are still loving it and we have high hopes for a slightly more balanced lifestyle.”

They go on to thank their staff and conclude: “We hope to see many of you before our final service on the evening of Saturday, March 28, but in the meanwhile it’s business as usual and we look forward to seeing you soon.”