Newbury road to close tonight for emergency pothole repairs

Hambridge Road in Newbury will be closed from 10pm to 11pm tonight from its junction with Boundary Road to Bone Lane.

The one hour closure is to allow emergency pot hole repairs, which started under traffic lights during the day, to be completed.

Works will commence from the Boundary Road junction and work east towards Bone Lane with access to premises allowed as the works progress.

The main diversion will be via the A4 and Hambridge Road, with local traffic using Mill Lane and Bone Lane.

Emergency service access through the works will not be possible.