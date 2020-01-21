Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Missing patient found by police

Man was last seen near Thornford Park Hospital on January 10

A man who went missing from Thornford Park Hospital has been found, say police.

Lee Evans, 36, had last been seen near the medium/low security facility at Crookham Hill on Friday, January 10.

Police had warned the public "if you think you see him, please do not approach him, but call 999.

Thames Valley Police tweeted at just before 3pm today (Tuesday): 'FOUND A man who was reported missing from Thatcham has found. Lee Evans, aged 36, who was reported missing on Friday 10 January has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone for sharing our appeals.'

