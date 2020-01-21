Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Body found at Thatcham property

Man's death is being treated as unexplained

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

The body of a man has been found at a property in Thatcham.

Thames Valley Police officers and forensic teams are at the scene of an unexplained death at the Broadway.

Officers were called at around 1.30pm and discovered the body.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a scene watch will remain in place.

  • CommonHungerforder

    21/01/2020 - 18:28

    The door in the photograph was, or is Richard Crumly's office.

    Reply

