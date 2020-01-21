Body found at Thatcham property
Tue, 21 Jan 2020
The body of a man has been found at a property in Thatcham.
Thames Valley Police officers and forensic teams are at the scene of an unexplained death at the Broadway.
Officers were called at around 1.30pm and discovered the body.
The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a scene watch will remain in place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
CommonHungerforder
21/01/2020 - 18:28
The door in the photograph was, or is Richard Crumly's office.
Reply