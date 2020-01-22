Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Trinity pupils better by design

DT students shortlisted in huge national competition

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Trinity pupils better by design

A group of GCSE pupils at Trinity School have made the shortlist of a national competition run by the Design Museum.

Design Ventura represents a collaboration between the museum and Deutsche Bank.

It tasks pupils with creating a product especially for the Design Shop.

Around 16,000 pupils from across the UK entered this year.

Among them was a team of five from Year 9 at Trinity.

Their product – a sustainable roll-up bamboo pencil case – beat off fierce competition, earning them a place at an awards ceremony in February.

Trinity’s head of design and technology Liam Anderson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to work on a live brief that challenges them to think about real world problem-solving and is an excellent experience for students to take part in a professional competition which develops so many design and enterprise skills.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found at Thatcham property

Body found at Thatcham property

Police called to incident in Thatcham Broadway

Police called to incident in Thatcham Broadway

Newbury road closing for two months of gas works

Newbury road closing for two months of gas works

Newbury road to close tonight for emergency pothole repairs

Aldipothole2a

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33