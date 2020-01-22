Trinity pupils better by design

A group of GCSE pupils at Trinity School have made the shortlist of a national competition run by the Design Museum.

Design Ventura represents a collaboration between the museum and Deutsche Bank.

It tasks pupils with creating a product especially for the Design Shop.

Around 16,000 pupils from across the UK entered this year.

Among them was a team of five from Year 9 at Trinity.

Their product – a sustainable roll-up bamboo pencil case – beat off fierce competition, earning them a place at an awards ceremony in February.

Trinity’s head of design and technology Liam Anderson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to work on a live brief that challenges them to think about real world problem-solving and is an excellent experience for students to take part in a professional competition which develops so many design and enterprise skills.”