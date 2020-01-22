Pupils send life-saving kit to war torn areas

AROUND 300 Hungerford school pupils have raised approximately £1,000 with a sponsored walk.

The youngsters from Years 7 to 10 at John O’Gaunt School walked on country footpaths to Inkpen and back.

The resulting cash helped boost the parent school association (PSA) and also helped Hungerford Rotary Club fund a ShelterBox.

Each box contains a tent for shelter plus life-support items such as water purifiers and is provided as a quick response to those in need where natural disasters have taken place.

The ShelterBox charity is partnered with Rotarians across the world who help to raise funds to provide support on the ground for international disasters and displacements, reaching even the most remote communities.

Head of school Corinne Walker said: “It has been a tremendous year of fundraising for charities and the community.

“I’m blown away by our students who help others so much so many ways.

“The students are a tremendous advertisement for young people.”