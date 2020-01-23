Wasing to hold Medicine festival

Wasing Estate has announced plans to stage a new, unique festival in the summer.

Medicine festival launches this year with the mission to find solutions – or the ‘medicine’ – for the planet and its people.

Live music, art and children’s attractions will be on offer throughout the four-day event, which will take place between August 27 and 31.

Medicine is a new concept which unites ancestral wisdom, art, wellbeing, future thinking, food, environmentalism, spirituality, music, dance, performance and creativity.

There will be performers, storytellers, spoken word, fooling, theatre and comedy, as well as art including indigenous art, surrealism, modern contemporary painting, land art, sculpture and digital work.

There will also be a street food market, selling organic vegetarian and vegan food, and wellbeing workshops, including yoga, meditation, martial arts, nutrition, forest bathing, stand-up paddleboarding and sound healing.

Also at the festival will be ecstatic dance and guided movement sessions, specially-curated ceremonies, sweat lodges, and women and men’s circles, phone-free zones, woodland, lakes and parkland for walks and swimming.

Organisers are also enlisting a host of speakers.

They include documentary filmmaker Bruce Parry, writer Sharon Blackie, journalist Graham Hancock, Local Futures founder Helena Norberg Hodge and ecologist Satish Kumar.

The festival will be fully vegetarian and alcohol-free.

Wasing Estate owner Joshua Dugdale – who is organising the festival – said: “We have created Medicine because, although we are at a critical point in history, we also see great promise and hope for the future.

“Now is the time to look beyond society’s usual parameters and discuss and explore how we can combine and provide pathways that will support the health of our planet and its inhabitants, while addressing the threats to global civilization we are seeing at the moment.

“We have an amazing capacity to make things better by combining technologies and science with ancient wisdom and practices.”

For more information on Medicine and the line up, visit www.medicinefestival.com

Tickets range from £45 for children, up to £235 per adult. Early-bird tickets are on sale for £175.

There are reduced price tickets for students and people on a low income.

Local residents can buy tickets at the early-bird rate.

They are available at www.tickettailor.com/events/medicine/320157/