IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, the district's library service is set for another review, West Berkshire Council has said. 

Also in this week's paper, a man has described the moment he safely delivered his baby daughter by the side of the A339.

Meanwhile, the council is trying to find a tenant for a vacant Newbury property, otherwise it will lose £700,000. 

In other news, how much usage are electric vehicle charging points receiving? 

And Newbury tax payers are being asked to pay more in tax. 

In Hungerford news, there's a new landlady at the community pub. 

On the Thatcham pages, the town council makes a decision on library funding and there's an update on leisure centre parking. 

On the Hampshire pages, a cub scout has received a reward for his excellent fundraising. 

And on the village page, villagers celebrate the opening of a new community facility. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

