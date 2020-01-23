Appeal to help brain tumour victim Lena
Thu, 23 Jan 2020
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, the district's library service is set for another review, West Berkshire Council has said.
Also in this week's paper, a man has described the moment he safely delivered his baby daughter by the side of the A339.
Meanwhile, the council is trying to find a tenant for a vacant Newbury property, otherwise it will lose £700,000.
In other news, how much usage are electric vehicle charging points receiving?
And Newbury tax payers are being asked to pay more in tax.
In Hungerford news, there's a new landlady at the community pub.
On the Thatcham pages, the town council makes a decision on library funding and there's an update on leisure centre parking.
On the Hampshire pages, a cub scout has received a reward for his excellent fundraising.
And on the village page, villagers celebrate the opening of a new community facility.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.
If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.
You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News