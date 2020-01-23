Appeal to help brain tumour victim Lena

The family of an Upper Bucklebury woman with three brain tumours have raised more than £3,000 to help her through her recovery.

Lena Jury lost her eyesight aged just nine, following an operation which removed another brain tumour.

Her ordeal was covered by the Newbury Weekly News in 1986.

Ms Jury has overcome adversity to live a full life, raising three children and holding down a job in spite of her disability.

However, the tumours have now returned, 34 years later.

Ms Jury’s sick pay is due to be stopped, but her family are determined to help her.

Her sister, Tara Jury, has launched a GoFundMe page, with the aim of raising £3,500 to support Lena while she is off work, and to cover the costs of a custom-made wig.

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/1v6syf8eyo

Tara Jury said: “When treatment begins, Lena will lose her hair again.

“We would like to surprise her with a custom-made wig to make her feel less conscious about the hair loss.

“From her memories of the previous treatment 34 years ago, this was one of the worst parts for Lena.

“Although Lena is blind, it’s not stopped her living a normal life.

“With your support we would like to help Lena and her family.”