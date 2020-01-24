Drink-driver nearly twice legal limit

A DRINK-driver sobbed as a court was told how her car collided with another vehicle carrying a child.

Police and an ambulance crew were called to the accident on Marlston Road, Hermitage, Reading magistrates were told.

Fortunately, no one needed hospital treatment.

In the dock on Thursday was 46-year-old company director Rebecca Taylor-Wilkinson, who lives at Horsemoor, Chieveley.

She had drunk nearly twice the legal limit before leaving a pub and getting into her Land Rover with friends.

Chris White, prosecuting, said: “Around 2pm there was a collision between this defendant’s vehicle and another.

“It was a rural road, not wide enough for both vehicles to pass.

“The police were called and she admitted to being the driver of the Land Rover.”

Ms Taylor-Wilkinson admitted driving after drinking more than the legal limit on Monday, December 30 last year.

Tests showed 64mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Roger Ralph, defending, said his client had consumed wine at home before heading to the nearby Ye Old Red Lion pub, Chieveley to meet with friends.

Although she drank water there, the court heard, one of her companions emptied her own wine glass into Ms Taylor-Wilkinson’s and she drank the contents before they all set off in the Land Rover.

Mr Ralph went on: “They were going to a local stable where the defendant keeps a horse.

“It was a narrow country lane and vehicles can only pass at passing places.

“An approaching vehicle didn’t pull in and came straight on at her.

“She braked, but it’s a heavy car and she slid – the cars collided.

“An ambulance was called because the other party’s car had a child in the back.

“However, no hospital treatment was required.”

Mr Ralph added: “You can see she is in tears – it’s genuine remorse.

“This offence was completely out of character for her.”

Ms Taylor-Wilkinson was fined £1,730 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £170.

In addition, she was banned from driving for 17 months.