Delays on A34 following crash at East Ilsley

There are delays on the A34 northbound this evening following a collision near East Ilsley.

The two-vehicle collision has occurred between the East Ilsley and West Ilsley turnoff.

The outside lane northbound is currently closed.

Traffic England is saying that there are currently delays of 37 minutes and the incident is expected to be cleared between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

Updates as they come.