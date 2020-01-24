Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

NEWBURY dignitaries, residents and members of the Jewish community will meet at the town hall to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Newbury’s commemorations begin at around noon today Friday, January 24, and will last approximately 30 minutes.

The event will be hosted by Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe.

Also expected on the day are Newbury MP Laura Farris and West Berkshire Council chairman Graham Pask.

Local UN Association chairman Graeme Panting – an organiser – said: “As last year, we will be holding this event on behalf of local councils – and we hope with the support of churches.”

This year’s event is to revolve around the theme of ‘Stand Together’, with an emphasis upon combating present injustices.

