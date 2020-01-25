Newbury Labour endorses Emily Thornberry for leader

Newbury Constituency Labour Party (CLP) has endorsed Emily Thornberry for party leader.

The move comes after a meeting of the CLP on Monday night, during which nominations were also made for the deputy leadership and National Executive Committee.

The meeting was well-attended, with around 30 members at St Nicolas’ Church Hall, West Mills, Newbury.

Newbury’s group is one of only two in the country to have endorsed the Shadow Foreign Secretary so far. She won the nomination after a close ballot, with Rebecca Long-Bailey two votes behind.

Deputy leadership candidate Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, who was at the event, urged members to lend their votes to her and triumphed by a hefty margin.