By Cathy Winfield

Chief officer, Berkshire West Clinical

Commissioning Group (CCG)

NOBODY wants to start the new year feeling unwell and this is the time of year people are prone to coughs, colds, flu and other serious winter illnesses which all put a big strain on local health services.

However, there’s lot of help and advice out there to make sure we all have a healthy and happy start to 2020 and stay well this winter.

Our ‘Help us, Help you’ campaign signposts people to the wide range of health and care services available within their communities and also shows what we can all do to take better care of ourselves.

One of the most important things to consider is getting a flu jab and if you fall into the ‘at risk’ groups you can get one for free at your GP surgery.

Local pharmacies also administer the vaccination.

Flu is an extremely serious illness and can knock you for six.

It can lead to bronchitis, pneumonia and, in extreme cases, hospitalisation, permanent disability or even death.

This obviously puts a huge pressure on our busy NHS services, so, the more we can all do to cut cases of flu, the better.

If you are feeling unwell during the winter your first port of call may be the chemist to talk to your local pharmacist.

Not only can they administer the flu vaccine, they are a valuable source of advice and information on a wide range of healthcare issues.

Another very useful source of advice and support is the NHS 111 telephone service.

This is open 24/7 and staffed by trained advisers and clinical staff who can signpost you to the right care fast.

Ring 111 if you need medical help for something that’s not classed as an emergency or if you’re unsure whether to go to Accident and Emergency.

If you do contact your GP surgery you may find you’re offered an appointment with someone other than the doctor.

It could be a physician associate, pharmacist, physiotherapist or social prescriber – all highly trained and knowledgeable professionals who can help.

But if you do need to see a doctor, remember that all GP surgeries across Berkshire West now offer an ‘extended access’ service which means you can arrange appointments in the evenings, weekends and over public holidays

The long, dark days of winter often exacerbate people’s feelings of isolation and loneliness and can impact on mental health.

You’ve probably seen the Every Mind Matters campaign being fronted by a host of famous faces.

This offers practical tips and connections to services, helplines and activities to improve your wellbeing.

Search ‘Every Mind Matters’ for more information.

We’re running a series of short videos around flu and winter on our website over the next few months featuring local NHS staff: www.berkshirewestccg.nhs.uk and www.berkshirewesticp.org or check out NHS flu choices at www.nhs.ukconditions/flu

This column is brought to you on behalf of the West Berkshire Health and Wellbeing Board. The board is responsible for improving the health and wellbeing of our population across the district by developing improved and joined-up health and social care services.

Tell us what you think by emailing Kamal Bahia, chair of Patient and Public Engagement Group, West Berkshire Health and Wellbeing Board – ppe.chair@nhs.net

