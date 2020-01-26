Tree planting for future generations

Community spirit was well and truly alive on Sunday as East Ilsley villagers came together in a bid to rejuvenate a derelict plot of land.

The site – which lies along the eastern fringe of the village – has been used as a dumping ground for years.

Locals have now sought to transform it into a community fruit orchard for the benefit of future generations.

Penwood Nurseries, based in Highclere, provided the saplings.

In all, 15 heritage apple trees and five pear trees were planted.

Around a dozen villagers of all ages took part in planting the orchard and good weather conditions aided them in their efforts.

It is hoped that the operation will be expanded in the future.

Funding for the regeneration has come from a variety of sources, including the East Ilsley Trust Fund, East Ilsley Parish Council and West Berkshire Council.

Green Party district councillor for Downlands ward Carolyne Culver – who organised the event – said: “Thank you to everyone who helped plant East Ilsley’s new community orchard.

“Thanks to initial donations from East Ilsley Parish Council and East Ilsley Trust Fund I was able to secure match funding from West Berkshire Council.

“As well as providing fruit in the future, the orchard replaces an unsightly piece of waste ground, and will help to sequester carbon from the air.

“We look forward to watching the orchard mature over the coming years.”