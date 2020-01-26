Former councillors recognised for eminent service

Nine former West Berkshire councillors have been recognised for their “eminent service” and dedication to the community.

In a ceremony on Thursday, January 9, each was conferred the title of honorary alderman by West Berkshire Council.

The title was awarded to Pamela Bale, Paul Bryant, Keith Chopping, Adrian Edwards, Graham Jones, Mollie Lock, Anthony Stansfeld, Quentin Webb and Emma Webster.

Mrs Bale worked in the computer industry and was first elected in 2005.

She served 14 years in total representing Pangbourne, including fighting for flood prevention.

Alan Law (Con, Basildon) said: “She is an example of how to get things done for local residents.”

Dr Bryant studied for a PhD in mathematics and later worked on supercomputers.

He was on the council between 1987 and 1991 and later between 2003 and 2019, representing Speen.

Clive Hooker (Con, Downlands) described him as an expert in planning and said he “served tirelessly and impeccably”.

Mr Chopping went to St Bartholomew’s School, Newbury, and later qualified as a chartered surveyor.

He was first elected in 2003 and represented Sulhamstead ward.

Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley and Cold Ash) said he was “one of life’s true gentlemen”.

Mr Edwards served for 19 years, and was also mayor of Newbury twice, representing Falkland ward. Jeff Beck (Con, Clay Hill) described him as a “legend”.

He said: “He has given enormously of his time to the people of West Berkshire.”

Mr Jones, a pharmacist, was the previous leader of the council between 2005 and 2012 and 2017 and 2019, representing Lambourn, and once cycled through every parish in the district in one day.

Mrs Cole said: “He has been a good friend to many. He always listened to what people had to say.”

Mrs Lock served for 25 years on the council representing Mortimer for the Liberal Democrats.

Owen Jeffery (Lib Dem, Thatcham Central) said she had an attitude of being supportive and “getting the best out of people”.

He described her “great achievements, particularly for schools and young people”.

Mr Stansfeld enlisted in the army aged 17 and served in Borneo and Northern Ireland. He represented Kintbury.

He has been the police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley since 2012, but is stepping down this year.

Claire Rowles (Con, Hungerford and Kintbury) described him as “our very own 007”.

Mr Webb, a professional charity fundraiser, was first elected in 2003 and served for 16 years representing Bucklebury ward.

Graham Pask (Con, Bucklebury) said: “He worked hard and tirelessly for the community he represented.”

Ms Webster was the youngest councillor in West Berkshire when she was first elected in 2003. She represented Birch Copse.

Rick Jones (Con, Tilehurst and Purley) said: “She helped hundreds of residents who had concerns, problems or indeed, good ideas.

“She was not afraid to become deeply and passionately involved.”

The three female ex-councillors, Ms Bale, Ms Lock and Ms Webster, are the first honorary alderwomen on West Berkshire Council.