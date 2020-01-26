Roc Newbury 10k comes out for Daisy's Dream

Roc Technologies has announced it is once again sponsoring the Newbury 10k race, scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

The event is a highlight of the West Berkshire fundraising calendar, being held in support of Newbury Athletic Club and a local charity of the sponsor’s choice.

This year, proceeds from the race will be donated to Daisy’s Dream, a support service for children and families dealing with serious illness and bereavement.

The charity has served the community for nearly 25 years.

In addition to its sponsorship of the race, Roc Technologies will be holding an art competition for under-10s.

Entrants are encouraged to design a picture to use as promotional material for the run.

Contributions must be on A5 paper, and in one colour only.

All designs should be submitted to competition@roctechnologies.com or posted to Roc 10k Competition, Jacobs Well, West Street, Newbury, RG14 1BD, by February 28.

The winner will be announced on Facebook in March.

Daisy’s Dream representative Vicky Maunder said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Daisy’s Dream has been selected as the chosen charity for this year’s Roc Newbury 10k.

“As a small, local charity, we are excited to be involved in such a well-established community event, which will increase awareness in West Berkshire of Daisy’s Dream and our work with families facing or following bereavement.

“The funds generated from the Roc 10k will help us to continue to support local families when they need us the most.”

Roc Technologies chief executive Matt Franklin said: “The Roc 10k is our flagship local community event that hundreds of adults and children participate in.

“The atmosphere in the town centre on race day is really special and I would encourage people to experience and support this great community event by cheering the runners on.

“The proceeds go to local charities.

“Last year, the event raised money to build an outdoor play area for Prior’s Court and this year we are delighted to support Daisy’s Dream.”

IT firm Roc Technologies replaced pharmaceuticals company Bayer as Newbury 10k sponsor in 2018.