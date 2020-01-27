Council could lose up to £700,000 income on commercial property

WEST Berkshire Council could see its income from commercial property drastically reduced if it can’t find a tenant for an empty building it owns in Newbury.

The council has spent £62.6m of a £100m commercial property pot on nine properties across the country.

This includes £3.5m on a petrol station in Tipton and £9m on a property occupied by Sainsbury’s in Yorkshire.

The council is collecting £3.6m gross (£1.1m net) from its £62.6m spend and eight of the nine properties are occupied.

It has spent £17.7m on two properties at Newbury Business Park – 3 and 4 The Sector.

Number 4 has been empty for two years and the vendor is paying in lieu of rent until March 31, 2020.

Documents say that if no further properties are acquired, and assuming that 4 The Sector remains vacant, the council’s income will drop from a net £1,152,625 to £444,878 by 2021/22.

The impact of the empty building and options were thrashed out at an overview and scrutiny management commission meeting last Tuesday.

Executive director of resources Joseph Holmes said the figures were a “worst case scenario”.

He said: “If you assume that no tenant is in there, there is still a surplus and benefit to taxpayers.”

Opposition councillors Lee Dillon (Lib Dem, Thatcham North East) and Steve Masters (Green, Speen) asked whether purchasing 4 The Sector was a good investment.

Services manager for finance and property Richard Turner said that property agents had been confident at the time that the market was able to accommodate a tenant.

However, he said reports since then said that the economy had worsened.

But the council was still being paid for the empty building and the investment strategy was expected to hit its target this year.

Opposition leader Mr Dillon said the local authority should think wider, possibly moving council services into the building and releasing other civic buildings for redevelopment.

Deputy opposition leader Jeff Brooks (Lib Dem, Thatcham West) said: “I think quite a lot of these risks are coming home to roost potentially.

“We have quite a lot in the retail sector, which is not healthy and had a poor Christmas.

“We know what the high street is doing.

“Some work needs to be done on this.”

Commission chairman Alan Law (Con, Basildon) said: “The strategy says ‘retail – no more than 40 per cent’.

“No more of our investment can be held in that specific sector.

“We’ve got 54 per cent in retail at the moment.”

Mr Turner replied: “It’s no more than 40 per cent of the full investment of £100m.”

“That’s a play on words isn’t it?” Mr Brooks said. “So none of the £37.2m can go on retail, which restricts.”

Options put forward in a council report include do nothing, but this is unlikely to be viable as it risks non-compliance with latest Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) guidance.

But carrying on as normal is likely to result in the current strategy being restricted to acquisitions within West Berkshire only.

Another option is for the council to cease further investment and manage its £62.4m property portfolio.

The report said this would remove the risk associated with future acquisitions.

Withdrawing entirely from the commercial property investment sector and disposing of its assets is another option.

This would free up capital to alternative investment models, but would risk the rent revenue.

Tom Marino (Con, Tilehurst and Purley) said: “If the strategy changed, how confident would you be that we could find property.”

Mr Turner said: “I think we would have to discuss changing some of the criteria to make it more viable.

“If we stuck to other criteria, but changed the geographic location that would make it quite difficult because you are fishing in a smaller pond.”

The council is reviewing its investment strategy following a series of challenges.

These include recent CIPFA guidance on how council’s can invest and the Public Works Loan Board borrowing rate increasing to more than three per cent.

The council’s declaration of a climate emergency and difficulty finding suitable properties to purchase were also cited, alongside potential to invest in alternative sectors, such as housing and renewable energy.