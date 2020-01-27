Thatcham schools show eco ambition

TWO Thatcham schools are putting green initiatives at their core to be recognised as an Eco-School.

Parsons Down Partnership, comprising Parson Down Infant and Junior Schools, is working towards the accreditation.

Eco-Schools is a global programme empowering children to drive change and improve their environmental awareness through a seven-step framework to achieve the international Eco-Schools Green Flag award.

There are 13 eco monitors across the partnership who are working to achieve the Green Flag status.

They have already audited the school against key environmental themes and have identified three areas which Parsons Down is focusing on improving – waste, water and energy.

Recycling stations for used pens and crisp packets have already been established in shared areas and the children are about to embark on Switch-Off Fortnight which encourages them to reduce their energy use.

The school has been awarded the eco-school bronze award for its efforts.

Headteacher Catherine Bull said: “We are delighted to be starting our journey to becoming an Eco-School as it’s a fantastic way to support and encourage the awareness and enthusiasm our pupils show to reducing our negative impact on the environment.

“Last summer, our school barbecue had a ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ theme and it’s been great to join a worldwide scheme that enables us to continue the great work that has already begun.

“With our focus on outdoor learning and a strong relationship with the Nature Discovery Centre, it makes perfect sense to join the Eco-Schools scheme and we are already witnessing just how enthusiastic pupils, staff and parents are about our journey to being awarded the Green Flag.”

The school has also organised a Water Warrior Day in February, as well as special assemblies with a WaterAid speaker.

For more information on the Eco-Schools programme, visit www.eco-schools.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Flyer.pdf

To book on to one of the forthcoming open days at Parsons Down, email office.pdi@pdp.w-berks.sch.uk