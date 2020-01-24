Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Join Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend

Berkshire's top 10 in 2019

RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch starts this Saturday, January 25th to Monday, January 27th.

The survey has been running since 1979 with more than 137 million birds counted and nearly 9 million hours have been spent watching garden birds.

The public is asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden or local green space, then send their results to the RSPB. Close to half-a-million people join in the Birdwatch every year.

Last year the top 10 Berkshire birds were: 

1 Blue tit 
2 Woodpigeon
3 House sparrow
4 Starling
5 Blackbird
6 Goldfinch
7 Great tit
8 Robin
9 Magpie
10 Long-tailed tit

Visit RSPB to find out how to record your birds - https://www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/activities/birdwatch/

