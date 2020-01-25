Fundraising appeal ensures a fitting send-off for Maxine

FRIENDS of a “high-spirited” woman with “a zest for life” who died from cancer have said they have been humbled by the community response to a fundraising appeal.

Maxine Partleton received the devastating news that her ovarian cancer had returned last year.

She told the Newbury Weekly News at the opening of a new cancer treatment unit at West Berkshire Community Hospital last year that the new unit would be a lifeline.

She had been told she was clear, but was then diagnosed with a more aggressive strain in December.

Her friend Lisa Norrish said: “She called it her alien and she was always going to beat it.

“She always had a kick-ass approach and this time she didn’t have it.”

Ms Partleton died in Reading on January 6, waiting to be “brought home” to the rainbow rooms at West Berkshire Hospital, Newbury.

Ms Partleton was first diagnosed on the day that her friend Donna Futcher died from cancer in 2015.

Ms Partleton worked as a cover supervisor at Kennet School and friends set up an appeal to cover the cost of her funeral.

The appeal will also support Ms Partleton’s daughter and the two rescue dogs who had “saved” her following the diagnosis.

Mrs Norrish, head of health and social care at Kennet, said: “She always had such a high spirit and zest for life.

“Her first thoughts were for her sister Zara and her daughter Kayleigh.

“She was one of the most funniest people I have ever met.

“We got into so much trouble at the school.

“If she loved you, she loved you unconditionally.

“She loved everybody and everybody loved her and she was so full of laughter.

“In the time before she passed we were both crying with laughter.”

Mrs Norrish created the fundraiser with an initial target of £2,000, but donations poured in to raise more than £4,700.

Mrs Norrish said: “To watch it go up and up was just so humbling, but then again it’s not, because she was so loved.”

Having exceeded their target, funds will be used to pay the rent for the family home, so that Ms Partleton’s daughter Kayleigh can stay there.

Ms Partleton had taken in two rescue dogs, Lord Monty and Scrappy, after she was diagnosed.

Mrs Norrish said: “They saved each other.

“It was like the two of them [Maxine and Lord Monty] coming together was because they had to save each other.

“It’s the family home.

“If Kayleigh had to move she would have to rehome the dogs and that’s just too much for her to consider.”

The friends intend to hold a charity event in Ms Partleton’s memory, with donations going to the community hospital

Ms Partleton’s funeral will be held at 4pm on Monday at the West Berkshire Crematorium.

Mrs Norrish said it would be a celebration of her friend’s life and people should wear jeans, colourful clothing and odd socks.

“She always wore odd socks and said life was too short to match your socks,” Mrs Norrish said.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/rd3rnm-for-maxine