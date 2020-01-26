Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Death on the line at Newbury

Services will be disrupted, say rail chiefs

John Garvey

John Garvey

TRAIN services are disrupted this evening because of a death on the line at Newbury.

Great Western Railway reported the incident at around 2pm.

The social media message stated: "Due to a person being hit by a train at Newbury all lines are blocked. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"Train services between Newbury and Westbury may be cancelled or diverted. 26/01 Please check before you travel. "

Further information on Great Western Railway's website says trains to Westbury, Bedwyn and trains between Newbury and Reading may be cancelled or diverted.

The statement added that replacement road transport "has been requested to run between Newbury and Westbury calling at Pewsey."

