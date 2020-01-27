Rick Astley to headline Newbury Racecourse

Newbury Racecourse has announced that '80s singer-songwriter Rick Astley will be the headline performer on September 19 as part of the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend.

Now back on a roll with his career revival, he originally rose to fame through his association with Stock Aitken Waterman and his 1987 recording of their 'Never Gonna Give You Up' was a number 1 hit single in 25 countries, winning the 1988 Brit Award for Best British Single.

Tickets will be available online from 8am on January 30.

Director of marcomms for Newbury Racecourse, Harriet Collins, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Rick Astley to the Party in the Paddock stage in September. It will be the first time he has played here at the racecourse and what better way to enjoy the last of the summer than with an afternoon of top-quality racing followed by a live performance from the 80s legend. We would encourage everyone to take advantage of the early-bird prices which are available from Thursday 30th January.”



Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 30 via www.newburyracecourse.co.uk with an early bird pre-sale offer available to customers from Tuesday, January 28.



On-the-day Advance Pre-sale (E-B) Children

Premier: £60 £54 £45 13-17yrs – Adult prices

Grandstand: £45 £41.50 £33.75 4-12yrs - £25 and Under 4’s - Free

For more information, visit newburyracecourse.co.uk