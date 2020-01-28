Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Delays on A34 through West Berkshire

Hungerford man dies after incident on A34

There are long delays on the A34 in West Berkshire this morning following an accident.

One lane is closed on the northbound carriageway near East Ilsley and traffic is queuing for six miles.

The accident involved two vehicles on the A34 Northbound before Abingdon Road. Congestion is tailing back to junction 13 of the M4 (Chieveley).

Travel time is currently 50 minutes.

Update 10am

The incident has cleared and both lanes are open.

  • NewburyLad

    28/01/2020 - 09:19

    If only there was a North-South railway roughly parallel to the A34 which could take a vast number of those Midlands to the South lorries off the roads (and quite a few cars too).....

